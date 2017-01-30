Spicer: Trump Went 'Out Of His Way To Recognize Holocaust'

Press Secretary Spicer seemed annoyed that he had to answer questions about Trump's ludicrous Holocaust Remembrance Day statement during his briefing today and said. "the president went out of his way to recognize the Holocaust and the suffering of those who went through it."

On January 27th, the White House put out a statement that failed to mention the Jews and the atrocities they faced from the Nazis.

This caused an immediate outcry for their "all lives matter' garbage by the Anti-Defamation League and the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect as well as many others.

John Gizzi, a reporter from Newsmax asked Spicer, "The president of ZOA, Zionists of America, put out a statement following the president's proclamation on the Holocaust saying that the omission of Jews and what they experienced was quote 'painful,' unquote. Does he plan to do anything about it?"

Spicer replied with some alternative facts of his own and said, "He's aware of the what people have been saying and I think by and large he has been praised for it."

That struck me as very odd since only Trump surrogates have been praising that statement.

Even Maggie Haberman felt the same way.

Spicer w quite an alternative fact - that Trump has "by and large been praised for" statement omitting "Jews" from Holocaust. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 30, 2017

Spicer continued, "I think with respect to Israel and the Jewish people specifically there has been no better friend than Donald Trump when it comes to protecting Israel, building a better friendship with Israel."

Since Trump just took office, this statement is ridiculous on all fronts. Lauding Israel on the campaign trail is not the same thing as actually helping the country.

Sean annoyingly said, " To suggest otherwise, John. I frankly, I gotta be honest. The president went out of his way to recognize the Holocaust and the suffering that went through it and the people affected by it and the loss of life. And to make sure that America never forgets what so many people went through, whether they were Jews or gypsies, gays, disability, priests -- "

Yes, it's true. Many people suffered at the hands of the Nazi, but the Holocaust is named specifically for the six million Jews that were murdered in the attempted eradication of an entire ethnic group of people.

Trump might want to act differently as other presidents have, but swerving away from what Bush and Obama said on that day was very irresponsible.

Not mentioning the Jews was, at best, a horrific oversight by the Trump administration and at worst it was a Steve Bannon plan which was signed off on by Trump himself.

I doubt Trump even took the time to write that brief statement, so how did he go out of his way, Sean?

Oh, right. It interrupted his daily viewing of Hannity on Fox News.