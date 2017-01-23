Spicer: 'Negative Coverage' Is 'Demoralizing'

Shortly after promising White House reporters that he would always be truthful with them, Press Secretary Sean Spicer let loose with a prolonged rant about media's "negativity" and told them it was "demoralizing."

And of course, it was triggered by Jim Acosta at CNN, one of Trump's favorite targets. Acosta asked Spicer about why Trump would bring up crowd size at the CIA meeting and then send Spicer out afterwards.

"It's not about crowd size," Spicer snapped. It's about this constant -- there is no way he can win, then if he won, it's oh -- there is this constant theme to undercut the enormous support that he has."

Just warming up, he continued, "It's unbelievably frustrating when you are continually told it is not big enough, not good enough, you can't win -- hold on. It's important. he has gone out there and defied the odds over and over and over again, and he keeps getting told what he can't do by this narrative that's out there and he exceeds it every single time."

This has led to frustration, which was evident in the next portion of his rant, where he went all the way back to the election, and even took a shot at John Lewis.

"I think over and over again there is this constant attempt to undermine his credibility and the movement that he represents," Spicer mewled. "It's frustrating for not just him but for so many of us trying to work to get this message out."

Well, yes. Because when the facts in the message you're trying to get out are simply incorrect, Sean, the press has a duty to correct them. And if that's negative, then it's negative. After watching how President Obama was treated for eight full years, forgive me for not having more sympathy for Trump and his guys.

Acosta did manage to ask him whether that goes with the territory, but Spicer seems to think that territory doesn't apply to this administration.

"I have never seen it like this, Jim," Spicer said, suggesting he never watched a single Obama press conference.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"To be constantly told no, no, no, and watch him go yes, yes, yes, every time and to come up to the next hurdle and see someone put a block up gets frustrating," Spicer said. (Yes, we totally understand that particular sentiment, Sean.)

And then we get to crowd size. Trump really is very angry about it, particularly in light of the turnout for the Women's March the next day.

"It's just so many people who got in long lines, who had to go around all this different stuff to get in," he repeated. "And then to hear, well, look at this shot and it's not that big." (It wasn't. That's just a fact.)

"It's demoralizing because when you are sitting there and you are looking out and you are in awe of just how awesome that view is and how many people are in view and you turn on the TV and see shots comparing this and that. and then you look at the stuff that's happening, the nominees that you put out. the Democrats stopping," he rambled on.

Yes, Sean. Please tell us about nominees being put out that Democrats block. Shall we discuss Merrick Garland? Shall we discuss Cassandra Butts, who died waiting for a Republican block to be lifted so she could be confirmed? Oh my yes, that's very demoralizing. We sympathize.

He concluded with a plea for the press. "It would be nice once in a while for someone just to say report it straight up, he appointed this person, here's their background. not why they are not going to get nominated. not why it's not going to happen."

Oh, I completely agree. It would also be nice if CNN got rid of their panels and Fox News wasn't functioning as State TV. But that's not how this works, Sean. You get the press you get, not the press you want.

Poor snowflake. He hasn't really seen much of anything yet.