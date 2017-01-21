Ashley Judd, Elizabeth Warren At Women's Marches

Elizabeth Warren inspired the thousands of women marching in Boston today. I don't have time for a transcript because I'm headed to a march in Springfield, Illinois (the spot where Obama announced his candidacy for President!)

And everyone is talking about Ashley Judd, who interrupted Michael Moore reading a to-do list, (NO REALLY) and set Trump's world on fire.

That moment when Ashley Judd cuts off Michael Moore mid-rant #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/zPTm4NYJrT — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) January 21, 2017

If you march today share your experience in comments and THANKS for what you do.