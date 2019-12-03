Winter Donation Drive

Elizabeth Warren Shares Emotional Moment With Young Supporter At Town Hall

This simple moment of pure humanity so clearly illustrates the differences between Democrats and the party of Donald Trump.
By Karoli Kuns
Image from: Screengrab/Instinct Magazine

I dare you to watch this moment with a young voter in Iowa and not get just a little bit teary-eyed.

At Elizabeth Warren's town hall, 17-year old Raelyn asked a poignant question: “I was wondering if there was ever a time in your life where somebody you really looked up to maybe didn’t accept you as much,” she said, “And how you dealt with that?”

After pausing for a moment, she nodded yes.

"My mother and I had very different views of how to build a future. She wanted me to marry well and I really tried and it just didn’t work out," Warren said. "And there came a day when I had to call her and say, ‘This is over. I can’t make it work.’ And, uh, I heard the disappointment in her voice. I knew how she felt about it."

"But I also know it was the right thing to do. And sometimes you just gotta do what's right inside and hope that maybe the rest of the world will come around to it," she said. "And maybe they will and maybe they won't. But the truth is, you gotta take care of yourself first and do this."

According to ABC News, Raelyn's question stemmed from her conversations with family about her LGBTQ status and how they were dealing with that.

It was a special moment, and highlighted how different we are from Republicans, who would either scoff at Raelyn or mock her.

Watch below:


This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

