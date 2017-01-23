C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Can

Jaki Liebezeit, drummer and founding member of Can, has passed at the age of 78 following a case of pneumonia.

Though the music he was associated with was very often described as motorik due to it's hypnotic and mechanical rhythms, Jaki's style was very human. It had a swing and a funk to it. No matter the weird places the songs may have gone, he was a backbone and the foundation for much of it.

Along with playing on all of Can's 12 studio albums, Liebezeit also laid beats down on Brian Eno’s Before and After Science as well as working with Depeche Mode and Neu! member Michael Rother.

Finding that ONE song that defines his style is not an easy task but "Moonshake" from Can's 1973 album Future Days is a good place as any to start.

