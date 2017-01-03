C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Sleepology

By Dale Merrill
My hometown is about a 60 mile drive from three large cities. It's not a very big place and is viewed as a sleepy podunk by some and the gateway to some of the tiny summer beach towns that dot Michigan's eastern shores.

While those impressions are fair, there is much more going on than one would assume as far as creative types are concerned. One example that quickly comes to mind is the band Sleepology. For well over half a decade now they've been treating ears to their experimental pop not only locally but into other the big ol' world too. Now, they've added some visuals to the song "Wolves" which is from their soon to be released Mind So Mangled.

There's definitely some cool weirdness going on in the neighborhood. Literally just a couple of blocks away.

What local musical treasure that the rest of the world may not know about are you listening to tonight?


