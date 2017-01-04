Donald Trump Disses U.S. Intelligence Agencies, Again

By John Amato
— UPDATED: 1/04/17 10:49am

President-elect Donald Trump has stubbornly refused to admit that Russia tried to influence the general election by hacking. But yesterday he went even further, mocking all of America's intelligence services via his favorite political tool, Twitter.

Notice that he put "Intelligence" in quotes to demean them and then put "Russian hacking" in quotes to mock the story altogether.

Also, CNN reports, "...a US intelligence official told CNN that Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was never scheduled to be in New York City, where Trump is, on Tuesday -- and was perplexed about the "delay" Trump claimed was taking place."

It's not surprising that Trump made up more garbage to make himself look right.

But even if a meeting was postponed, why would that indicate the Intelligence community was having trouble making their case against Russia since they've all come out publicly in agreement on the issue?

Then, very early this morning he tweeted this about Assange and his Hannity interview.

Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican war hawk of epic proportions said this to MSNBC this morning:

"I have a lot more faith in our intelligence officers serving around the world, very smart and experienced analysts that we have here in the nation's capital, than I do in people like Julian Assange."

He continued, "That's to be expected from Russia. That's what they do."

Speaker Paul Ryan told Republican sycophant Hugh Hewitt that Assange is a “sycophant for Russia.”

But now they're the same thing?

And Sen. Lindsey Graham attacked Wikileaks as well.

These comments show how out of sync Trump is with his own party when it comes to Russian interference.


↓ Story continues below ↓

Data is data, but how it's used is another matter altogether.

Obviously, Trump's refusal to admit anything involving Russian hacking is because it makes him look weak.

And let's not forget that he used hacked data over and over again to his benefit.

Doesn't Trump know that the Intelligence communities have a job to do no matter who is in the Oval Office?

