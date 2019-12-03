Morning Joe Host Calls Trump, Putin, And Barr 'Pretty Maids All In A Row'

Morning Joe's Scarborough talked about Bill Barr's "shocking partisan" response to the inspector general's report on the investigation into Trump.

"In response to the Washington Post article, a spokeswoman from the Justice Department released a statement saying the inspector general's investigation is a credit to the Department of Justice. 'Rather than speculating, people should read the report for themselves next week, watch the inspector general's testimony before the Senate Judiciary committee and draw their own conclusions about these important matters," Willie Geist said.

"I don't know what to make of that statement, Willie, given the article that was out yesterday. This is an attorney general, though, who misrepresented the Mueller report weeks before it was released because he wanted to spin it most favorably for the president of the United States and he did so in a way that even Robert Mueller believed twisted the words from the proper context," Scarborough said.

"This is also an attorney general who lied, committed perjury in front of congressional committees. For some reason they haven't decided to bring him up on charges for that. And here, as Matt Miller said, if these reports are accurate, here's an attorney general who actually is attacking an inspector general for not being critical enough of his own agencies. Again, you have Donald Trump, you have Vladimir Putin, and you have William Barr now pretty maids all in a row, lined up wanting to disparage U.S. intel agencies at all costs."