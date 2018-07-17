Trump Statement: Oh, Oops, I Never Meant To Say That Thing I Said
At his closed White House press conference, Trump said he meant to say that he saw no reason why it wouldn’t be Russia that interfered in the 2016 presidential election. And "it could be other people, also."
As Katie Tur just pointed out, he repeated his "error" to Sean Hannity last night.
Oh, oops! Do-over!
The Cheato said he has "the strongest respect" and full confidence in the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that the Russians did, in fact, meddle in the 2016 election. Even though it was much more than one word that conveyed his subservience to Putin.
So, bygones. No treason, no collusion!
That's not a joke. He really said that.
Comments