Trump Bizarrely Says 'It’s Not What I Meant, It’s What I Said'

During a press conference with Polish President Duda today, Trump went on an off-the-wall rant about what he said or didn't say on Tuesday about CIA spying on North Korea.

On Tuesday afternoon it was reported that Kim Jong-un's half-brother was a spy for the CIA. When asked about it, he flew off the handle.

Trump said, "I saw the information about the CIA with respect to his… half-brother and I would tell him that would not happen under my auspice, that’s for sure. I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices.”

MSNBC's Kristen Welker followed up today on those thoughts even though Trump said he pointed at a different reporter, a "friend."

Trump wanted to duck her question because he shies away from any question that forces him to tell the truth, but she refused to back off.

Welker asked, "You seem to suggest that yesterday you essentially committing to not spying on North Korea. is that what you meant? Were those those comments interpreted accurately, if so why?"

“No, it’s not what I meant, it’s what I said and it’s different than, maybe, your interpretation."

Huh? If you don't mean what you say then why say it? How can any person, any American citizen, any politician, any pundit,any foreign leader ever take Donald Trump at his word after this garbled statement?

After contradicting himself in record time, he covered his nonsense with BS. "I think we’re going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time," he said. "I’m in no rush, the sanctions are on, we got our hostages back, our remains are coming back, you saw the beautiful ceremony in Hawaii with Mike Pence, we’re getting the remains back. There's been no nuclear testing... I did get a very nice letter from Chairman Kim and I think doing very well."

North Korea left the negotiating table during his 2.0 summit and still has been openly testing missiles.

Trump's love affair with Kim Jong-un is a national disgrace and embarrassment and is hurting our national security.