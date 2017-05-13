Joke Of The Day

By John Amato
Joke Of The Day

PS. NBC News fact checked some of Trump's interview with Lester Holt.

I don't even think we have 17 intelligence agencies," Trump said.

  1. Office of the Director of National Intelligence
  2. Central Intelligence Agency
  3. National Security Agency
  4. Defense Intelligence Agency
  5. Federal Bureau of Investigation
  6. Department of State - Bureau of Intelligence and Research
  7. Department of Homeland Security - Office of Intelligence and Analysis
  8. Drug Enforcement Administration - Office of National Security Intelligence
  9. Department of the Treasury - Office of Intelligence and Analysis
  10. Department of Energy - Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence
  11. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
  12. National Reconnaissance Office
  13. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance
  14. Army Military Intelligence
  15. Office of Naval Intelligence
  16. Marine Corps Intelligence
  17. Coast Guard Intelligence


