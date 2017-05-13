Joke Of The Day
PS. NBC News fact checked some of Trump's interview with Lester Holt.
I don't even think we have 17 intelligence agencies," Trump said.
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Central Intelligence Agency
- National Security Agency
- Defense Intelligence Agency
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Department of State - Bureau of Intelligence and Research
- Department of Homeland Security - Office of Intelligence and Analysis
- Drug Enforcement Administration - Office of National Security Intelligence
- Department of the Treasury - Office of Intelligence and Analysis
- Department of Energy - Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence
- National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
- National Reconnaissance Office
- Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance
- Army Military Intelligence
- Office of Naval Intelligence
- Marine Corps Intelligence
- Coast Guard Intelligence
Comments