Joke Of The Day

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Joke Of The Day

You would think that after all these years of attacking, vilifying and lying about what Obamacare does and doesn't do, Republicans would have a clear cut plan already to go after they won the White House.

Outside of some talking points, they have nothing!

Gov. Mike Pence held a meeting with Republicans today and said this, "Make no mistake about it. We're going to keep our promise to the American people -- we're going to repeal Obamacare and replace it with solutions that lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government."

Gov. Pence also told Republicans that Trump will issue executive orders regarding Obamacare as soon as he is sworn in, but didn't say what they were.

Aren't you confident that Republicans will come up with a viable plan that will cover Americans in only six months after they've had years and years to develop one and haven't so far?


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV