Joke Of The Day

You would think that after all these years of attacking, vilifying and lying about what Obamacare does and doesn't do, Republicans would have a clear cut plan already to go after they won the White House.

Outside of some talking points, they have nothing!

"We have 6 months to work out Obamacare replacement. We don't have a plan today"-@RepChrisCollins after Pence mtg. pic.twitter.com/BHPwTIS1uN — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 4, 2017

Gov. Mike Pence held a meeting with Republicans today and said this, "Make no mistake about it. We're going to keep our promise to the American people -- we're going to repeal Obamacare and replace it with solutions that lower the cost of health insurance without growing the size of government."

Gov. Pence also told Republicans that Trump will issue executive orders regarding Obamacare as soon as he is sworn in, but didn't say what they were.

Aren't you confident that Republicans will come up with a viable plan that will cover Americans in only six months after they've had years and years to develop one and haven't so far?