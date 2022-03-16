Pence Brags Re Arming Ukraine, Omits Trump's Blackmail Over Weapons

Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Fox News soon after President Zelenskyy's powerful speech to Congress.

True to Trump-lapdog form (WTF, Mike, they wanted to HANG you.) Pence attempted to gaslight the Fox audience over his administration's illegal actions against Ukraine.

Instead, Pence tried to take credit for arming Ukraine against Russia.

Trump was FORCED to release the aid when his attempt at blackmail was outed. And then he was impeached for it. Never forget.

Sandra Smith asked Pence how he would've "navigated: the Russian invasion. Pence started off lying immediately.



"First, I would do it the way we did it in the Trump-Pence administration," Pence said.

Pence curiously had a memory lapse when Trump withheld the $400 million dollars of Congress-approved aid in an attempt to force the newly-elected president to give Trump dirt against his rival, Joe Biden.

After Trump was found out, he was impeached for his illegal and immoral actions.



Pence continued, "Which was, we armed Ukraine. We gave them the ability, lethal weapons to be able to defend themselves."

Pence suddenly regained his memory and attacked President Obama and Biden for, as he characterized their actions, sending "blankets and boxed meals" to Ukraine.

Pence also has forgotten how Trump tried to shield Russia when all US intelligence agencies confirmed Russia helped Trump win in 2016. Trump tried to blame Ukraine for interfering in the 2016 election.

That's the Trump-Pence way.

Never forget that the only change Trump and Manafort made to the 2016 Republican platform was to make the Ukraine plank more friendly to Russia.

Does NO ONE remember the only change Trump made to the 2016 Republican Platform, with Manafort's help?



Trump campaign guts GOP’s anti-Russia stance on Ukraine https://t.co/HQPKDYHw5h — Frances Langum 🧶🇺🇦 (@bluegal) March 16, 2022

Hemmer and Smith were perfectly ready, willing, and able to be propaganda dupes for Pence's gaslighting. Of course, it's in their Fox News job description.