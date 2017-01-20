It's Time For All Of Us To Take An Oath To Protect The Constitution

In response to the most unqualified person in history taking the oath of office as President, the ACLU is organizing a movement to get all of us to swear to uphold, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. You can do this on your own, and/or you can visit their website and download a shareable statement for social media and blogs. Here's mine:

PS. The ACLU isn't wasting any time. They have as of this writing, filed a FOIA request for Donald Trump's financial records to conduct an audit of his conflicts of interest.

It will be the first of many opportunities the ACLU will take to say to Donald Trump

PS Happy Birthday ACLU. 97 years old today -- that hundredth birthday party in 2020 is going to be a barnburner.