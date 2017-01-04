The Line For Spitting On Nixon's Grave? Just Got Longer

Vietnam vets and war widows, widowers and orphans automatically get 'cuts' to the front.

From The New York Times:

Nixon's Vietnam Treachery Richard M. Nixon always denied it: to David Frost, to historians and to Lyndon B. Johnson, who had the strongest suspicions and the most cause for outrage at his successor’s rumored treachery. To them all, Nixon insisted that he had not sabotaged Johnson’s 1968 peace initiative to bring the war in Vietnam to an early conclusion. “My God. I would never do anything to encourage” South Vietnam “not to come to the table,” Nixon told Johnson, in a conversation captured on the White House taping system. Now we know Nixon lied. A newfound cache of notes left by H. R. Haldeman, his closest aide, shows that Nixon directed his campaign’s efforts to scuttle the peace talks, which he feared could give his opponent, Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, an edge in the 1968 election. On Oct. 22, 1968, he ordered Haldeman to “monkey wrench” the initiative...

Says something that history may judge Nixon to be only the second or third worst Republican war criminal and traitor in the last 50 years.

And the only one to be driven from office.

So Nixon interfered in international affairs (Vietnam peace talks) before he was elected. Reagan delayed Iranian hostage release before he was elected. Trump?



Yes, now the Party of Lincoln has elected a know-nothing racist lunatic and Russian sock-puppet whose disqualifying emotional and psychological malignancies dwarf the collective personality disorders of all four of his Republican predecessors.

But the font which President Barack Obama used for his Farewell Address announcement was apparently unacceptably arrogant, so Both Sides!

Crossposted from Driftglass