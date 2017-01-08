Listen To Mark Hamill Read Donald Trump's New Year's Tweets In Sinister Voice Of The Joker

By David
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill put his voice acting skills to work over the weekend by reading tweets from President-elect Donald Trump as the Joker, a villain from Batman comic books.

Hamill, who voiced the part of the Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series," posted audio of his performance on Saturday.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do,” Hamill says in a sinister voice.


