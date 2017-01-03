Watch Trump's New Year's Eve Guests Roar When He Promises To Repeal ACA

At Trump's pricey little New Year's Eve bash, guests were treated to a little pep talk by the hater-in-chief himself.

Listen to them roar when he says he's going to take health care away from 20 million people.

Video shows Donald Trump speaking about Istanbul nightclub attack, Obamacare and more at New Year's Eve bash. https://t.co/1hCxiDS4cH pic.twitter.com/wwzsdh16jo — ABC News (@ABC) January 2, 2017

Can someone explain to me what their obsession is with seeing people die in the streets rather than have the right to see a doctor?

Oh, right. Oligarchy.

There were some great responses, at least.

@ABC @ThisWeekABC Most thunderous applause was RICH people cheering AVERAGE Americans losing their Healthcare. Well Done America! — Mel Alston (@AlstonMel) January 2, 2017

@TamiMay_ @ABC I didn't see any coal miners or factory workers there. — LA Denizen (@LA_Denizen) January 2, 2017

@ABC I can't decide who is the most sickening - Trump or the overly-privileged pigs clapping and cheering for him. — Lori Hamilton (@wyndovelh) January 2, 2017

And no, I don't know who that guy is holding the big eagle, nor do I understand why he is. I figure everything Trump does is staged to make people talk about it, no matter how bizarre the thing is they're talking about.