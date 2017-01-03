Watch Trump's New Year's Eve Guests Roar When He Promises To Repeal ACA

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

At Trump's pricey little New Year's Eve bash, guests were treated to a little pep talk by the hater-in-chief himself.

Listen to them roar when he says he's going to take health care away from 20 million people.

Can someone explain to me what their obsession is with seeing people die in the streets rather than have the right to see a doctor?

Oh, right. Oligarchy.

There were some great responses, at least.

And no, I don't know who that guy is holding the big eagle, nor do I understand why he is. I figure everything Trump does is staged to make people talk about it, no matter how bizarre the thing is they're talking about.


Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV