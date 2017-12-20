Open Thread: Netflix Offers The Ultimate New Year's Eve Cheat

For the fourth year in a row, Netflix has the option of searching for "Countdown" anytime, anytime at all, on or after December 26 to watch your kids' favorite cartoon characters count down to 2018. Some outlets suggest this is so that you can convince your darling children that it's midnight at 8:30 or so, get them to bed, and enjoy the rest of your New Year's Eve adulting.

But if you've got three teenagers in the house? Yeah, Driftglass and I plan to put our Netflix countdown on at around 9:30 for ourselves and tell the kids, "Don't set any fires and we'll see you in the morning." Zzzzzz.

Open thread below...