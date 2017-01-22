McCain And Graham Announce Support For Former Exxon CEO Tillerson

If anyone was holding out hope that Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham were going to be the ones to save us from the former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson being confirmed as Secretary of State, those hopes were dashed this weekend:

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and Lindsay Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday they will vote to confirm Rex Tillerson to be Trump’s Secretary of StateThe confirmation of the former ExxonMobil CEO is now all but certain. At least three GOP senators were needed to kill the nomination, and it’s not clear who among the Republicans besides Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) remains as a possible “no” vote.In their joint statement, McCain and Graham said they were supporting Tillerson even though “we still have concerns about his past dealings with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin.” MORE: Sens. McCain, Graham release joint statement on supporting secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson https://t.co/ZQQWDDXprg pic.twitter.com/uWBy4zRdrA — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 22, 2017 Bizarrely, the statement actually explains why they should have voted no:

“Now more than ever, with America’s friends growing more discouraged and our enemies growing more emboldened, we need a Secretary of State who recognizes that our nation cannot succeed in the world by itself.” What exactly could discourage our friends and embolden our enemies more than handing over U.S. foreign policy to a pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who may have worked to undermine the U.S. election? Read on...

This Week host George Stephanopoulos asked McCain about his decision and McCain told him it was a "tough call" but in the end, he decided it was best to give Trump "the benefit of the doubt." Trump shouldn't be trusted any further than someone could throw him, but you're never going to see any of these Republicans stand up to someone in their own party.

Transcript via ABC: