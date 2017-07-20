Exxon Mobil's Fine For Violating Russia Sanctions? Toilet Paper!

By Frances Langum
6 hours ago
Exxon Mobil violated sanctions with Russia while Rex Tillerson, Trump's Secretary of State, was head of the company.

Now they have been fined for their trouble. Two million dollars.

That's it.

To put that in perspective, Exxon Mobil earned 7.6 billion dollars, with a b, in 2016.

So their fine is one-fifth of one percent of last year's earnings. They'll earn another 7 some billion this year, and pay zero in Russia sanctions fines on that money. This. Is. Nothing.

Stephanie Ruhle made Michael McCaul lose his train of thought by pointing out that Exxon has 2 million dollars in toilet tissue on hand.

I guess the pay cut for Tillerson was worth it.


