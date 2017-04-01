Montreal Eatery Gains International Attention By Giving Away Free Food

Montreal's Marché Ferdous has been giving away food to the poor and the homeless in their neighborhood for months now, but a a viral post on Facebook has gained them international attention.

Source: CBC

It's barely noticeable to passersby, but a piece of paper taped to the door of Marché Ferdous, a small Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Montreal, has caught the attention of some Montrealers. The sign, written in both English and French, reads, "People with no money welcome to eat for free." That goodwill gesture has won the restaurant, located at the corner of Ste-Catherine Street West and Mackay Street, a lot of praise online. The restaurant's co-owner, Yahya Hashemi, said they've been giving free meals to the hungry for about five months now. He added that they consider it as a business expense.

Interest exploded after a Facebook post went viral on Monday.

Word of the restaurant's generosity circulated online after a post on Facebook was widely shared on Monday. The post's author, Sean Jalbert, said he noticed the sign and wanted to put the offer to the test. Telling staff he had no money, he was given a free meal without any hassle. "I was humbled and blown away," said Jalbert, adding they were very friendly and welcoming.

From Jalbert's Facebook post: