Montreal Eatery Gains International Attention By Giving Away Free Food
Montreal's Marché Ferdous has been giving away food to the poor and the homeless in their neighborhood for months now, but a a viral post on Facebook has gained them international attention.
Source: CBC
It's barely noticeable to passersby, but a piece of paper taped to the door of Marché Ferdous, a small Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Montreal, has caught the attention of some Montrealers.
The sign, written in both English and French, reads, "People with no money welcome to eat for free."
That goodwill gesture has won the restaurant, located at the corner of Ste-Catherine Street West and Mackay Street, a lot of praise online.
The restaurant's co-owner, Yahya Hashemi, said they've been giving free meals to the hungry for about five months now. He added that they consider it as a business expense.
Interest exploded after a Facebook post went viral on Monday.
Word of the restaurant's generosity circulated online after a post on Facebook was widely shared on Monday.
The post's author, Sean Jalbert, said he noticed the sign and wanted to put the offer to the test. Telling staff he had no money, he was given a free meal without any hassle.
"I was humbled and blown away," said Jalbert, adding they were very friendly and welcoming.
From Jalbert's Facebook post:
Corner of Mackay and st catherine you find this place. They are offering people food that have no money for free. Curious enough I walked in and pretend I had no money and asked for food. She didn't ask anything, but said we welcome you and pick whatever you like, including anything I wanted to drink.
Made me smile and warm inside I paid for my food and told them they were awesome for doing this. They said it wasn't for the holiday season, but all the time they want to encourage helping each other through tough times. Absolutely incredible.
Share the fuck out of this. Maybe someone you know may need help to eat tonight. Spread the love
