Never Fear, Giuliani Is Here To Protect Us From Cyber Attacks

Trump's transition team is tasked with transitioning us from a competent administration to a group of malevolent miscreants who are fully committed to destroying anything functional about our government. Where does Rudy Giuliani fit into this? Mayor 911, the man who gave us Stop and Frisk, the man who cackled about knowing a salacious little secret two days before Comey dropped the bomb on Hillary Clinton's chances to be the President she should have been, has a plethora of destructiveness that surely Trump could use. He's the new something or other of cyber security for the Trump W.H.

Making decisions about intelligence has never been Rudy's strong suit, as evidenced by the decision to relocate CENTCOM to inside the World Trade Center, against the advice of those who knew the dire consequences. So of course, who's better to really screw things up than this guy, right?

Today, Rudy is happy that they found a place for his annoyingly obsequious self. He is heading up a group that will conduct meetings to see how badly we are being hacked by Putin and his troll army. What will that accomplish? About as much as Giuliani accomplished with his brilliant campaign for POTUS in 2008. Focus on Florida, what could possibly go wrong?

The friends on the curvy couch wanted to hear the giant ball of nothing, because Trump's transition team is only interested in obfuscation, smoke and mirrors. They trot out Rudy to feign conscientious good intentions. Trump has finally admitted that yes, it's the Russians who hacked our elections, he continues to denounce US Intel and has praised the hostile foreign nation. But he's at least involving the private sector, unlike that Communist President Obama. Rudy even donned a bow tie, all fancy, as he attempts to clarify his function in this catastrophic clusterf**k of a government.

GIULIANI: A couple of things: First of all, it will give the government all the information available in the private sector. Number two it will form more connections between these people who are doing cyber security so they can work with each other. Some of them if you put one and two together, you gonna end up with six. (naturally)

KILMEADE: (So Thursday) formal announcement is going to take place that you're going to be heading up a committee in the White House a cyber security group... GIULIANI: In the White House right, that's good I know you guys KILMEADE: Is it gonna be a timeline to produce something?

Produce? That's funny. It's really just Rudy acting as the liaison between Trump's White House and all the private sector gurus who will make this so much better than that "lawless" administration. Mayor 9-11 will be in charge of scheduling pointless meetings. Yay!

Rudy has it all worked out:

Get them together, get them in the same room, I know because I work with some of them. and they start talking to each other, they're gonna come up with something good. (Yeah, I think we all know about the infamous Comey-Giuliani collusion). Here's what happened: our acquisition of information got way ahead of our ability to defend it.

Next he makes a terrible comparison of our cyber unpreparedness to the NY Giants. The Giants, Rudy suggested, invested in their defense and boy did that pay off?? *Facepalm They lost their first playoff game, in case you missed it. Rudy didn't get that memo. Maybe he was hacked.