Nina Turner Calls B.S. On Jake Tapper For Backing Trump's Claim Protesters Didn't Vote

CNN host Jake Tapper provoked groans from liberal guest Nina Turner on Sunday when he agreed with President Donald Trump's assertion that protesters who marched for women's rights on Saturday did not vote.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Trump blasted activists across the country who participated in Saturday's historic Women's March.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

"It is a legitimate question, I have to say," Tapper agreed during his Sunday morning CNN program. "Why didn't these people vote? I'm sure a lot of them did. But I bet a bunch didn't."

"Good God, Jake," Turner gasped in reply. "We don't know that all of the folks didn't."

"I didn't say that!" Tapper insisted.

"The president doesn't need to get into these little spats with folk exercising their First Amendment right," Turner explained. "The president should look at it this way, he knows how to bring a crowd out. He brought crowds of folks out all over the world, baby. He did that."

[Ed. add:] It's an inconvenient (but NOT alternative) fact that people *DID* vote. Almost 3 million more votes than for the man occupying the White House, which is part of the reason these marchers feel unrepresented. In fact, Democratic voter turnout was significantly higher overall than Republican, but since the districts have been so gerrymandered, Democrats lost seats. Jack Tapper should know that, but he's already shaping an alternative history to the election.