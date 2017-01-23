Rex Tillerson Advances; Mike Pompeo Confirmed

The Senate just voted to confirm Mike Pompeo for CIA Director, and advanced Rex Tillerson's nomination to the Senate floor, adding an ExxonMobil and Koch swamp monster to the swamp which is not at all being drained, but instead being populated.

Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, will soon be making decisions on the KeystoneXL and Dakota pipelines.

I will continue to say this until someone in high-profile media hears me. Follow. the. Oil. Follow it to the end.

Mike Pompeo (R-Koch), will be heading up the agency which is investigating the Trump campaign and transition relationships with Russian operatives. Will he allow those investigations to continue?

Washington Post:

His comments signaled that his hostility toward the agency might subside when his designated director is in charge. But CIA veterans say that Pompeo may face more fundamental challenges, including whether he will be listened to at the White House and able to insert hard information into debates presided over by a president who has suggested he sees information on WikiLeaks as more reliable than the contents of intelligence briefs.

Here is a little more information on Pompeo's views, via McClatchy:

“It’s been just under two months since the attacks in Boston,” said in a speech on floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on June 11, 2013. “In those intervening weeks, the silence of Muslim leaders has been deafening. And that is sad, but most importantly, it is dangerous. When the most devastating terrorist attacks on America in the last 20 years come overwhelmingly from people of a single faith, and are performed in the name of that faith, a special obligation falls on those that are the leaders of that faith. Instead of responding, silence has made these Islamic leaders across America potentially complicit in these acts and more importantly still, in those that may well follow.”

Meanwhile, Tillerson is likely to open the door to Putin and argue for an end to sanctions on Russia so that ExxonMobil can start making some big money in Russian oil fields.

We are now in the clutches of petrochemical American oligarchs, who want to gut the earth in order to line their storehouses with more and more money, while our CIA director authorizes data collection on everyone so he can fight the terrible Muslims.

What a time to be alive.

Note: This article has been corrected to reflect that Tillerson has not yet been confirmed by the full Senate.