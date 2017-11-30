Report: Tillerson To Be Replaced By Pompeo

By Red Painter
In this week's edition of "Survivor: White House Edition" it looks like we may be saying goodbye to Rex Tillerson, ex CEO of Exxon and recipient of the Russian Order of Friendship.

The New York Times is reporting that the White House has a plan in place to oust Tillerson and replace him with Mike Pompeo. And who would replace Pompeo at the CIA? Tom Cotton. Blargh.

Twitter responded:

"Rearranging deck chairs" is perfect

Ruh roh

Tillerson just cancelled on giving a speech at today's World AIDS Day event.

Will he be fired by the end of the day or will he quit/be fired on Friday? Tune in!


