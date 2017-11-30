Report: Tillerson To Be Replaced By Pompeo

In this week's edition of "Survivor: White House Edition" it looks like we may be saying goodbye to Rex Tillerson, ex CEO of Exxon and recipient of the Russian Order of Friendship.

The New York Times is reporting that the White House has a plan in place to oust Tillerson and replace him with Mike Pompeo. And who would replace Pompeo at the CIA? Tom Cotton. Blargh.

Twitter responded:

BREAKING: The White House is planning on forcing Rex Tillerson out as Secretary of State. They then plan on replacing him with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo. According to @nytimes, Tom Cotton would reportedly take over the CIA. This could happen in a matter of weeks! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 30, 2017

"Rearranging deck chairs" is perfect

The planned firing of Rex Tillerson is yet another example of rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. The ultimate problem is with the captain, Donald Trump. https://t.co/KEoffUuVN0 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 30, 2017

Ruh roh

Spotted: Rex Tillerson at the White House — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) November 30, 2017

Tillerson just cancelled on giving a speech at today's World AIDS Day event.

Secretary Tillerson had been scheduled to speak at an event this afternoon marking World AIDS Day. He just canceled. https://t.co/AJ28NOEQHj — Ian Koski (@iankoski) November 30, 2017

Will he be fired by the end of the day or will he quit/be fired on Friday? Tune in!