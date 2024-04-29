Noem Defends The Indefensible Following Backlash Over Dog-Shooting

Look who's doubling down after most sane people reacted in horror to what she did. As we discussed here, South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem basically bragged about shooting a 14-month-old wirehair pointer in her soon to be released book, and rather than admit that what she wrote comes across as pretty cruel and heartless, to put it mildly, she's on the defensive.

In her latest statement, Kristi Noem continues to blame the murder victim for his death. pic.twitter.com/N0s0Obn9Yu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 28, 2024

The Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson bashed her as "human trash" and a "broken human being" for what she did in the video above, and that was before she gave her latest lame reaction to the criticism:

Kristi Noem, the South Dakota governor and Republican vice-presidential hopeful, on Sunday again defended killing a family dog and goat on her farm, two days after the Guardian revealed how she describes those actions in a forthcoming book. “I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book – No Going Back,” Noem wrote on Twitter/X. “The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned.” [...] Noem defended her story on Friday, saying it demonstrated the harsh realities of rural life that only recently saw her family put down three horses too. But animal rights groups condemned Noem. “There’s no rational and plausible excuse for Noem shooting a juvenile dog for normal puppy-like behavior,” said a statement from Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. “If she is unable to handle an animal, ask a family member or a neighbor to help. If training and socializing the dog doesn’t work, then give the dog to a more caring family or to a shelter for adoption.

If anyone thought this might deter Trump from choosing Noem for his VP pick, think again. Trump's niece Mary may have very well been right when she tweeted this:

Kristi Noem is telling everybody that she murdered a puppy because she wants to be Donald's VP and she thinks the story will appeal to him.



She's not wrong. — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 26, 2024

From the Meidas Touch Network: Trump Endorses Kristi Noem's Puppy Killing Book:

Donald Trump left a positive review on Amazon for South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's new book to be released next month, wherein Noem describes shooting her own family puppy in a gravel pit on her ranch. In her book, No Going Back, Noem describes her dog Cricket, a 14-month-old Wirehair Pointer, as "untrainable," and "less than worthless as a hunting dog," and said she "hated that dog." [...] In a review on Amazon, Donald Trump, who was famously the only President in history to not have a pet in the White House, calls the book a "winner," and says it "lays out a fantastic plan to make American great again." Oh, look. Donald Trump has a review on Amazon promoting Noem’s puppy killing book. pic.twitter.com/MdQSZ6nPu6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 27, 2024 Kristi Noem is considered to be a top candidate to be Donald Trump's VP pick for November. Initial feelings were that the killing puppies story may doom Noem's chances to be Vice President, but this is Trump were talking about. Apparently in Trump's mind the Cricket hit job makes Noem just the right stuff to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

I, for one, endorse this VP pick. Go for it Donnie. I look forward to you having to defend this during that debate you pretend you want to have with Biden.