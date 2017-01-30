Scarborough Runs Interference For Trump; Throws Staffer Under Bus

I am not excusing Stephen Miller for his part in the massive fail that was Donald Trump's very bad weekend, post- Muslim Ban.

But Joe Scarborough can do better than to call Miller a "31 year old kid" whose railroading of the Muslim Ban is the primary cause of failure for this administration.

Because it isn't.

SCARBOROUGH: Julie, the incompetence by which Stephen Miller put this out without going through the interagency process, they had green cards. It bounced back and forth. You actually had Stephen Miller -- I won't even tell you what I'd like to call him. You had a 31-year-old kid actually overrule DHS lawyers overnight on green cards. Then they had to go back the next morning. JULIE PACE, AP: A simpler point: I was at the White House on Friday right after the president signed this order, and we were trying to get clarity on specifically what countries this 90-day ban applied to, one of the basic tenants of this order. It took four hours to get an answer to the seven countries. We just wanted to be specific because this is a major order by the president. You don't want to put out an inaccurate list of countries. It took four hours. SCARBROUGH: Since they had the language that went back to what Nick was reading earlier, why didn't they hand the language to you and say this is the bill that Republicans and Democrats passed in 2015 and then these are the three countries that DHS added in 2016? PACE: Yes, so many people know presidencies can rise and fall on your ability to communicate a complicated policy to the public....

I'm sorry, is the White House now so paranoid they won't just make photocopies of what the president just signed for the Associated Press? It take FOUR HOURS to tell the Associated Press what countries you are banning? This is the Nixon White House on cocaine.

And nice try, Scarborough, making it about a "31 year old kid" out of his element being given too much authority on a Friday night. They've been working on this -- as a MUSLIM BAN -- since at least August. You can't stop Guiliani from bragging about it. It's a Muslim ban, it's a Muslim ban, it's a Muslim ban. And it's unconstitutional, and the Bannon White House does not care.

