'Stranger Things' Cast Rocks At SAG Awards With Subtle Swipes At Trump

It was quite evident that the cast of Netflix's "Stranger Things" did not expect to win an award tonight at the SAG Awards. Their surprise and ebullience was written all over their faces. But then actor David Harbour (Sheriff Jim Hopper) took the mic to accept the award and though he referenced the plot to this homage of Stephen KIng thrillers, he was also speaking to today.

Lead Actress nominee Winona Ryder was evidently not prepared for the political nature of Harbour's speech, judging by her expressions. But the crowd and the younger cast of "Stranger Things" got increasingly more excited as the speech went on.

It may not have the virtue of Meryl Streep's directness at this year's Golden Globes, but it left no one in the audience in doubt as to who are the monsters we should fight.