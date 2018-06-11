At Tony Awards, Robert DeNiro Tells Trump: F**k You
The Australian feed of the Tonys didn't censor Robert DeNiro last night:
Here's video of DeNiro swearing at Trump on #TonyAwards
Australian feed didnt censor it. pic.twitter.com/KZNrT8UIyH
— Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) June 11, 2018
There were many, many reactions:
Robert DeNiro is a national treasure. At the same time, we all know what Barack Obama would say. “Don’t say ‘fuck Trump,’ vote.”
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 11, 2018
Well if Robert DeNiro says it, it must be truth.
“It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f*ck Trump!”
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 11, 2018
But for real, DeNiro yelling “fuck Trump” in a theater is so emblematic of what theater is. Theater is about shared CATHARSIS. That standing ovation gave me so much.
— Molly (@isteintraum) June 11, 2018
Hollywood here’s your problem. Deniro says “Fuck Trump.” Bee says Ivanka is “a cunt.” Maher “hopes for a recession to get rid of Trump.” That’s all you got? Do you have any clue as to how this plays right into Trump’s playbook? Keep it up and you’ll help ensure four more years.
— Mark McKinnon (@mmckinnon) June 11, 2018
Robert DeNiro’s Trump F-bomb at the Tony Awards is Trump’s relationship with New York City in a nutshell. He’s always a part of it, omnipresent, even, but only in the worst way.
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 11, 2018
Anyone criticizing Robert DeNiro's words should keep this in mind:
When you elect a vulgar President, you can expect a vulgar response.#TonyAwards
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 11, 2018
If you're more offended by Robert DeNiro, an actor, swearing at Trump than President Trump's lies, attacks on Mexicans, Muslims, women, black people, poor people, undocumented immigrants, the press and basic decency, then you are part of the problem.
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 11, 2018
How dare coastal elites like Robert DeNiro disrespect the President on TV by swearing at him.
They should do it at rallies or in online forums by swearing the President's birth certificate isn't real.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 11, 2018
Deplorables: "Chelsea Clinton is ugly. Hillary is a hag. Obama is an ape. Michelle Obama is a man. Libtards are fragile snowflakes. Ha ha, did I trigger you? Fuck your feelings."
also Deplorables: "How dare Robert DeNiro say something mean about Trump."
— Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) June 11, 2018
I’ve always enjoyed fellow Paisan Robert De Niro’s work… #Basta
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 11, 2018
What Robert DeNiro said was in poor taste and disrespectful and he should resign the Presidency immediately.
— John Ross Bowie (@JohnRossBowie) June 11, 2018
The greatest actor of his generation could have said something important. He could have defended liberal democracy or freedom of speech and expression. He could have stood for Decency. Instead he strengthened Trump’s hand by mirroring his debasement of our culture. Be better . https://t.co/dicDBu8ReX
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 11, 2018
Folks, you can complain in my Mentions all you want. I despise the President but yelling obscenities at him in an awards show does nothing to weaken him. It just gives him another foil against which to rally his base before November.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 11, 2018
Right because perhaps his base could be persuaded to act rationally & reject him if only deniro hadn’t cursed at him.
— wavey shore 🌊 🐋 🌈 (@wavyshore) June 11, 2018
