During Thursday's Espy awards, sisters Serena and Venus Williams, along with comedian Quinta Brunson celebrated women in sports.

As a segment was wrapping up Serena singled out Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's speech telling college graduating women to stay in the household and have babies.

“Except you, Harrison Butker,” Serena said. “We don’t need you.”

“At all,” Brunson said. “Like ever.”

MAGA celebrated his attacks on non hard core religious-right people and draconian message to young women which makes sense since their views seem to emanate from the Salem witch trials.

To the majority of this country, he played the fool.