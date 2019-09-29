Politics
Robert DeNiro Slams Fox News With F-bomb Rant On CNN

Actor Robert DeNiro went the offensive against Fox News on Sunday by dropping the F-bomb on CNN.
While appearing on CNN's Reliable Sources, host Brian Stelter asked the actor about criticism he gets from Fox News for speaking out against Donald Trump.

"This guy should not be president, period," DeNiro insisted.

"And when you say that, folks on Fox come after you," Stelter noted.

"Fuck 'em," DeNiro uttered. "Fuck 'em."

"You know, this is cable..." Stelter pointed out.

"Sorry!" DeNiro said.

"It's not an FCC violation," Stelter continued. "But it is still a Sunday morning."

"Let me say something," DeNiro interrupted. "We are at a point in this country where this guy [Trump] is like a gangster. He's come along and he's said things, done things we say over and over again, 'This is terrible. We're in a terrible situation.'"

"And this guy just keeps going on and on and on without being stopped," he concluded.


