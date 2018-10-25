BREAKING: Bomb Package Removed From Actor Robert DeNiro's Office

And then there were nine.

(Excuse me, ten. Officials just announced they have now found a second device sent to Joe Biden.)

While a bomb package found this morning was being removed by the NYPD to a secure facility, news organizations reported that the package sent to Vice President Joe Biden was also identified as a similar bomb.

Why, it's almost as if there's a pattern. (I have to wonder if Alec Baldwin is next.)

"It's currently in a containment vehicle right there on your screen which is headed up the West Side Highway to the New York Bronx, where it will be examined by investigators," Alisyn Camerota said. "This, after a call at 4:30 in the morning to the New York Police Department from the offices of the actor Robert DeNiro. That's who the eighth package was addressed to.

"We wake up this morning and there's a nationwide manhunt for a serial bomber. This person is on the loose. Whoever sent these bombs to the Clintons, the Obamas, George Soros, Maxine Waters, Eric Holder and CNN, and Robert De Niro," she said.

"People have been criticized a lot by the right, and James (Galiano), let's talk about what is in that containment vehicle. I think you have had a chance, through your sources to take a look at a picture -- we are not going to put that up on the screen, but tell me what you they can report," John Berman said.

"They can place a tablet over the package itself, they can x-ray it with a tablet," Galiano said. "They can determine if there's a power supply and initiator and switch and presence of explosives. This package was just like the one that was delivered to CNN, and the exact same computer-generated printout address label, and the same six flag-emblazoned Forever stamps. We have to find out is how these packages were delivered. if they are not stamped at the post office, there's no stamp cancellations, they had to be delivered there by hand. Again, Manhattan and the five boroughs, there's not a square inch that's not covered by security cameras." ...