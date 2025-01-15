President Musk Will Not Have A West Wing Office

The Daily Beast calls the decision to house President-Unelect Elon Musk in the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office a “snub.” But it looks more like Trump-is-boss window dressing. The New York Times wrote about the decision, “The location suggests that Mr. Musk, who owns companies with billions of dollars in contracts with the federal government, will continue to have remarkable access to President-elect Donald J. Trump.”

Trump seems to be making Musk twiddle his thumbs over what his level of West Wing access will be. He’s had discussions with transition officials, The Times said, “but that was left unclear.” A special pass is required to freely come and go in the West Wing.

It’s possible Trump is just sick of having Musk glued to him like a helicopter parent or, in this case a helicopter president. The Daily Beast notes that “Trump whisperer” and Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on a recent podcast that Trump “does complain a bit to people about how Musk is around a lot” and that he “has really parked himself in Trump’s face” of late. Musk has been renting a $2,000-a-night cottage at Mar-a-Lago “for most of the time since Election Day,” The Times reported in late December.

So long as Musk delivers the dough, he'll probably remain the president-unelect, West Wing pass or not. I'll also bet Steve Bannon will not consider his demand satisfied that Musk has been “run out of here by Inauguration Day” just because Musk is in an adjacent building.