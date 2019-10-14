Robert DeNiro Laughs At Trump: 'He's Not Even A Good Gangster'

Robert DeNiro takes a question about the appeal of gangsters in movies and points out that Donald Trump can't even be a gangster with any honor.

ROBERT DE NIRO: Today, we have a kind of a weird, twisted president who thinks he’s a gangster, who’s not even a good gangster. Because this is a guy that, you know, even gangsters, like honor among thieves, you shake a hand, you have your word — that’s all you have. They have your word and that’s it. This guy [Trump] is not the case.

Host Graham Norton took back the mic: "I didn’t even bring him up, ladies and gentlemen.”

This weekend also brought to light the thrill Trumpsters feel for vicious, crude mashups portraying their president as a mass-murdering hitman.

Bobby DeNiro flattened that fantasy in a few short words.