Gory 'Parody' Clip Shown At Pro-Trump Conference Shows Him Slaughtering Media

Do we really need to spell this out, Trump's willingness to exploit stochastic terror for his own purposes? You already understand this. You know how it works.

So this edited parody of a church massacre from “Kingsman: The Secret Service” shows Donald Trump as the ultimate Uberman, merrily slaughtering members of the media and other assorted enemies like John McCain and Black Lives Matter -- in a church.

It was part of a meme display at the American Priority conference held this weekend at Trump's Doral resort. Last year's conference had Roger Stone -- and Anthony Scaramucci. (This year's had Trump Jr., Sarah Huckabee, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. George Papdopoulos and Laura Loomer, too!) Roger Stone returned again as a surprise guest.

At the first-ever American Priority Conference on Friday morning, Anthony Scaramucci — who served a brief stint as the Trump White House’s communications director — addressed a married couple from Virginia, telling them that the author of the fantastical Internet conspiracy theory QAnon has “been dead accurate about so many things,” adding: “When you find out who he is, you’re not going to believe it.”

Naturally, media figures are horrified. They should be -- after all, anyone who critically covers Trump already feels like they have targets on their backs. But I don't know what difference their words make -- as a group, they helped Trump climb to the top and now he has an audience that transcends their disapproval. Trump cultists have their own media now.

The conference, of course is shocked that such things happened at their event, and that the media didn't cover their panel condemning violence:

Because of course, our right-wing thought leaders walk in the footsteps of Gandhi, and Martin Luther King Jr.:

Dana Loesch makes case for conservatives to respond with kindness to attacks from the left. #VVS19 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 12, 2019

Why won't the media give them their due? Oh wait. Only some members of the media were allowed in:

This week, Trump supporters are gathering in Miami for a conference of their own called American Priority Conference. It advertises itself as the "Home of free speech and free association," but its organizers ejected me with no explanation. #AMPFEST19https://t.co/5DzfNHlEwW

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Scare-d Holt👻 (@jaredlholt) October 11, 2019

Republicans keep showing us who they are. Believe them.