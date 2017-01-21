Trump Says The Words 'I Love Honesty.'

By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

You can't make this up, but then again, under this president you never ever have to.

Donald Trump stood in front of career CIA operatives and said these words in a row:

"I love honesty. I like honest reporting."

And I have to hand it to the CIA audience. They are really good at not blowing their cover. No one burst out laughing at Trump's ultimate lie on a lie.

The only other plausible explanation is that "Honesty" is one of the Russian pee hookers that Putin hired for Trump in 2013. I hear Trump said that Honesty was "a Mar-a-Lago 7 but a definite Moscow 9."


