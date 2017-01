We got TRUMP'd. Again. Amidst the insane news this week, always remember that a racist bigot is about to be responsible for racial justice in America. Comforting to...the KKK. Who Jeff Sessions thinks isn't so terrible, if only they wouldn't smoke marijuana! Makes sense. Everyday we're getting played. But keep watching because it's better to know, and laugh, so you can fight back.

