Trump's Voter Fraud Fever Dream Is Literally A Fraud

I really, really hope some Constitutional experts are out there brushing up on their 25th Amendment expertise. The battle is real when it comes to the mental state of the man setting United States policy and holding the nuclear codes right now.

According to a story in the New York Times, the voter fraud obsession Trump has stems from a story he told in front of witnesses at a White House reception -- a story which isn't true.

Glenn Thrush, reporting for the New York Times, writes about the reception held at the White House on Monday for congressional leaders, and Trump's overwhelming need to rant about "illegals" voting.

The three witnesses recall the story this way: Mr. Langer, a 59-year-old native of Bavaria, Germany — a winner of the Masters twice and of more than 100 events on major professional golf tours around the world — was standing in line at a polling place near his home in Florida on Election Day, the president explained, when an official informed Mr. Langer he would not be able to vote. Ahead of and behind Mr. Langer were voters who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote, Mr. Trump said, according to the staff members — but they were nonetheless permitted to cast provisional ballots. The president threw out the names of Latin American countries that the voters might have come from. Mr. Langer, whom he described as a supporter, left feeling frustrated, he said.

Bernhard Langer is a legal U.S. resident, but is not a citizen. Therefore, he would not have been allowed to vote. It's doubtful that he was ever standing in a line to vote on Election Day, because he knows he's not eligible.

However, Langer may have related a similar story about a friend of his to Trump, although Langer's daughter says he is not a friend of Trump's and has no idea why he would think so.

It's his story and they're sticking to it.

But a senior White House staff member, who was not at the Monday reception but has heard Mr. Trump tell the story, said Mr. Langer saw Mr. Trump in Florida during the Thanksgiving break and told him the story of a friend of Mr. Langer’s who had been blocked from voting.

Beyond the obvious insanity of Donald Trump telling this story to Democrats and Republicans at a reception just days after his inaugural, it really exposes his obvious racism. Clearly he was upset that a white "friend" of his wasn't allowed to vote, but Latino voters were permitted. The thought doesn't seem to occur to him that those Latino voters were eligible to cast votes at all, but instead he assumes they were given some magical preference.

Is there any more obvious expression of bigotry and racism than this?