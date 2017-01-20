VIDEO: White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In The Face During Interview

Richard Spencer, owner of one of the world's most punchable faces and lauded by certain magazines as the pretty face of white nationalism, may not have as pretty a face at the inaugural parties he's planning to attend tonight.

Watch as he gives one of his smarmy I'm-not-really-a-hater interviews, and the crowd objects.

Richard Spencer got punched in the face during the protests at Trump's #inauguration pic.twitter.com/oQAwtbtEeT — Gender-Professecs (@MrTrunney) January 20, 2017

But you know, he's a tough guy. A manly man doing manly things.