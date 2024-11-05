Trump Staffer Fired After Being Outed As White Nationalist

Meyer, who uses the pseudonym Alberto Barbarossa on the podcast with Richard Spencer, explains his support for Trump as "comes from a desire to cause chaos and decline, in the hopes that the pro-white movement would be able to rebuild the country — a view known as “accelerationism.”' And there's the obligatory derogatory comments about Jews, Blacks, and other races with inferior genes. Yadda yadda yadda. All pretty tedious and stereotypical.

"In a few years, one of those groypers [white supremacists] might even quietly bring me back in, with a stern warning for me to ‘be more careful next time,’” Meyer told Amanda Moore of Politico, basically admitting that Trump runs a white supremacist shop already.

According to Know Your Meme, "Alberto Barbosa is a name commonly used to represent a nondescript man from Portugal among users on 4chan's /int/ (international) board."

After being fired on Friday, the Trump campaign has scrubbed all mention of Meyer, and all his social media (X, Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, LinkedIn, etc) are gone. All very odd, as previously Meyer had been prominent at the Beaver County Trump Force 47 office in western Pennsylvania.

Source: Politico



Last week, I confirmed that Luke Meyer, the Trump campaign’s 24-year-old regional field director for Western Pennsylvania, goes by the online name Alberto Barbarossa. As Barbarossa, he co-hosts the Alexandria podcast with Richard Spencer, organizer of the 2017 white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. On his podcast and others, and in posts online, Barbarossa regularly shares white nationalist views. After I presented Meyer with evidence that he was Barbarossa, he admitted the connection and said he has been hiding his online identity from his colleagues on Trump Force 47, the arm of the Trump campaign that runs volunteer organizers. “I am glad you pieced these little clues together like an antifa Nancy Drew,” he wrote in an email. “It made me realize how draining it has been having to conceal my true thoughts for as long as I have.”

Meyer almost seems relieved he was outed.

“Like the hydra, you can cut off my head and hold it up for the world to see, but two more will quietly appear and be working in the shadows,” Meyer wrote. “Slating Trump to speak at [Madison Square Garden], putting ‘poisoning the blood’ in his speeches, setting up Odal runes at CPAC, etc. In a few years, one of those groypers [white supremacists] might even quietly bring me back in, with a stern warning for me to ‘be more careful next time.’”

The Republican Party of Pennsylvania would later release a statement to the Politico reporter.

“The employee in question was background-checked and vetted, but unbeknownst to us was operating separately under a pseudonym. If we’d had any inkling about his hidden and despicable activity he would never have been hired, and the instant we learned of it he was fired. We have no place in our Party or nation for people with such shameful, hateful views.”