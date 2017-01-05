WI Lawmaker Feels Manhood Threatened By Masculinity Class

Republican Wisconsin State Representative Steve Nass, aka N. Ass, has a long history of being perpetually offended by the University of Wisconsin and has been a main proponent in slashing its budget over the past several years.

Nass' latest bit of faux outrage stems from feeling his manhood is being threatened by a six-week course on masculinity:

A University of Wisconsin-Madison program that explores masculinity amounts to a declaration of war on men and the university should be punished in upcoming budget deliberations, a Republican legislator said Wednesday. UW-Madison offers a six-week program for undergraduate and graduate students called the Men's Project. It's open only to students who identify as male. Participants examine their masculinity and how it plays into pop culture, sexuality and "hook up culture," according to the program website. Sen. Steve Nass, a frequent UW System critic, sent an email to his fellow lawmakers on Wednesday entitled "UW-Madison Declares War on Men and their Masculinity — Not a Joke." The email accuses UW-Madison of being part of a national liberal effort to rid male students of their "toxic masculinity." The email comes less than three weeks after Nass and Republican Rep. Dave Murphy ripped the school for offering a course entitled "The Problem of Whiteness." They demanded legislators cut the UW System budget if UW-Madison didn't drop the class. "Our friends at UW-Madison, not happy enough with labeling 'whiteness' as a societal problem, now are attacking another social ill ..., Men and their masculinity," the email says. "The supposedly underfunded and overworked administrators at our flagship campus have scrapped (sic) together enough dollars to offer a six-week program open only to 'men-identified students," the email goes on. "In short, the highly paid leaders at UW-Madison now believe that Wisconsin mothers and fathers have done a poor job of raising their boys by trying to instill in them the values and characteristics necessary in becoming a Man."

As a result, Nass wants his fellow Republicans to attack the system again through the upcoming state budget. In other words, he wants to hit them with his purse.

The only thing I can't figure out is Nass is upset because his male ego is really just that fragile or if it is an extension of his hatred of anyone smarter than him, which is just about the entire state, with the possible exception of the fools that keep voting for him.