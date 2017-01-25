Yes, His Name Really Is Tony Tinderholt

Texas State Representative Tony Tinderholt ain’t much to look at, but he ain’t much to listen to either.

Tinderholt has decided that Texas should make having an abortion a felony and take away the voting rights of any women who has had an abortion.

And he’s serious. All exception are off the table.

When asked why the bill makes no exception for rape or incest, Tinderholt said he’s “a firm believer that God creates children in his own image, regardless of how that child is brought into the world, it’s created in his image, and how can someone want to destroy that?”

Tinderholt tries to explain that there are no exceptions for murder and abortion are murder. Uh, that’s an alternative fact. Of course there are exceptions to murder – self defense is one.

But, y’all, he’s doing it for our own good.

[Tinderholt] … defended the proposal by saying completely removing access to the procedure would “force” women to be “more personally responsible” with sex.

Yes, that would include rape. Women are responsible for rape.

Tinderhold added that women would be more responsible about sex “when they know that there’s repercussions.” No Shoot, Sherlock! THAT’s how babies are born?

It appears that this alternative facts thing is becoming real popular because Tinderhold also claims that his bill does not ban abortions. Banning abortions would make it unconstitutional. His bill doesn’t do that.

“I’m not saying, I’ve never said, and the bill doesn’t say that abortion will be abolished and illegal,” he said. “We call it that bill, but the bottom line is this: we’re just changing criminal penal code and statutes.”

Here’s Section 1 of his bill.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com