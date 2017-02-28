Anti-abortion Crusader Steve King Complains His Body Has Been 'Taken Over By The Federal Government'

Rep. Steve King (R-IA), a staunch opponent of abortion rights, complained on Tuesday that the federal government had "taken over" his body by enacting health care reforms.

Speaking to CNN's Chris Cuomo, King insisted that a complete repeal of the Affordable Care Act was the only acceptable way to move forward.

"You know the central thing for me on this," the Republican congressman opined. "The federal government has taken over the management of our health, our skin and everything inside it. Free people, the recipients of God-given liberty -- and that is a foundation for American vigor -- have had our health taken over the federal government."

"That steps on American liberty," he added. "And it just diminishes the vitality of our country. I want people to have their own responsibilities."

Women on Twitter were quick to compare King's remarks to Republican efforts to control their reproductive rights.

King went on to claim that "under the ACA as you call it," his health insurance was canceled as of December 31, 2016.

"And I had roughly 90 days to find a new policy," he complained. "My choices were one. That's not free enterprise. That's not competition."

As a member of Congress, King enjoys an exemption that allows him to participate in the Federal Employee Health Benefit Plan, a generous "gold level" health insurance that is subsidized by the taxpayers.


King, who is 67 years old, is also eligible for Medicare.

