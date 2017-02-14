Cuomo: 'Zero Chance' We 'Move On' From Flynn's Resignation

After Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) tried to go right past the Gen. Flynn resignation, CNN's Chris Cuomo didn't sugarcoat it: "Congressman, there's zero chance that we're going to move on until the answers to the questions...even get noticed!"

CNN's New Day opened up the segment by recapping what transpired in the last twenty-four hours, including not hearing anything coming out from the GOP leadership.

"No word from Ryan, no word from McConnell. When you have a man of Flynn's stature resign, and say in his own letter that he misled the Vice-President? Why is everybody is so quiet?"

Collins used Valentine's Day as an excuse for the crickets coming from the Republicans in Congress. "Maybe they're having breakfast with their wives." No, he really did say that.

Rep. Collins continued, "He's a great American. He has stepped down, something he felt was in the best interest of the country."

Then he tried his hand at political comedy and said, "I live in the world, we move on from here. I'm not going to be one, nor would I hope others will dwell on the situation or pile on to use another term. I just think it's time to move on and find a replacement."

"I think it's time to move on," he said repeatedly.

After he finished, Cuomo almost laughed in his face and said, "Congressman, there's zero chance that we're going to move on until the answers to the questions present itself at least get noticed from the White House." They wouldn't take questions this morning, the White House hasn't taken questions from an open other organization in days...that was no mistake."

Collins even laughed at himself for suggesting that Cuomo and the media should move on.

Cuomo asked him if he believed Flynn was the only one responsible for this outrage and at first he said there was nothing illegal in Flynn talking with Russians.

He said, "I absolutely believe it begins and ends with General Flynn."

Of course you do.

Even though the DOJ told the White House otherwise. That's the rub. And nothing a Trump surrogate says will erase that.