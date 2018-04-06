Rep. Blake Farenthold Suddenly Resigned From Congress Today

Here's today's Friday news dump: Blake Farenthold, the embattled Republican Congressman famous for his harassment of staffers and duckie PJs, has decided to leave Congress immediately rather than waiting for the midterms.

No one knows why, but there are many reasons that might fit. For example, his failure to repay the $84,000 that he owed for the settlements to said staffers?

Or perhaps he was given a nice wingnut welfare package. Only Blakie knows for sure.

If you're not up for the video version of his statement, here's the written one below, via Dallas News: