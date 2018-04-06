Rep. Blake Farenthold Suddenly Resigned From Congress Today
Here's today's Friday news dump: Blake Farenthold, the embattled Republican Congressman famous for his harassment of staffers and duckie PJs, has decided to leave Congress immediately rather than waiting for the midterms.
No one knows why, but there are many reasons that might fit. For example, his failure to repay the $84,000 that he owed for the settlements to said staffers?
Or perhaps he was given a nice wingnut welfare package. Only Blakie knows for sure.
If you're not up for the video version of his statement, here's the written one below, via Dallas News:
Since being elected to Congress in 2010, I've worked to make government more efficient and responsive, cut government spending, repeal Obamacare, protect life and reduce the debt. Locally, I've worked tirelessly to get federal funding for the widening and deepening project at the Port of Corpus Christi and help our other area ports and military facilities. I've also been extremely successful in working with our communities on recovering from Hurricane Harvey. Most importantly, I've been able to help countless people, especially veterans with their problems with the federal government.
"While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it's time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve.
Therefore, I sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott today resigning from the House of Representatives effective at 5:00 p.m. today, April 6, 2018.
It's been an honor and privilege to serve the constituents of Texas' 27th Congressional District. I would like to thank my staff both in Washington and Texas for all of their hard work on behalf of our constituents. I would also like to thank my family for their unwavering support and most importantly the people that elected me.
Leaving my service in the House, I'm able to look back at the entirety of my career in public office and say that it was well worthwhile."
Constituent services by the Congressman's Red Tape Cutters, academy nominations and other services will continue under the supervision of the Clerk of the House.
