Report: Rep. Blake Farenthold Used Congressional Slush Fund To Settle Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold paid his former communications director $84,000 from the secret fund used to pay settlements after she sued him for sexual harassment and discrimination, according to a POLITICO report.

In 2014, Lauren Greene, Farenthold's former communications director, sued him, alleging gender discrimination, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

According to the complaint filed, “Farenthold regularly drank to excess, and because of his tendency to flirt, the staffers who accompanied him to Capitol Hill functions would joke that they had to be on ‘red head patrol to keep him out of trouble.’”

“On one occasion, prior to February 2014, during a staff meeting at which [Greene] was in attendance, Farenthold disclosed that a female lobbyist had propositioned him for a ‘threesome.’”

“On June 10, 2014, in response to Haueter’s complaint about [Greene’s] shirt … which Haueter claimed was transparent and showed [Greene’s] nipples, Farenthold told [another woman staffer] that [Greene] could show her nipples whenever she wanted to,” Greene's complaint further read.

When she went to Farenthold and complained, she was fired, prompting her lawsuit.

Under the terms of the settlement, both parties cannot discuss the terms or specifics. But POLITICO was able to determine that the only settlement paid from the secret Congressional slush fund set aside for such purposes on behalf of House members was $84,000.

The lawsuit went to mediation, and a settlement agreed to as a conclusion to that negotiation.

Both parties prepared a statement saying that they had decided to bring mediation to a close with a settlement to save taxpayer dollars.

We are certain everyone here is shocked to discover a man who poses in ducky PJs could possibly have sexually harassed anyone, had too much to drink, or made rude, lewd remarks with his buddy toward a woman working for him.

When will he resign? He must go.