Chris Wallace Corners Lewandowski: 'How Many Jobs' Has Trump's War On The Media Created?

Fox News host Chris Wallace pointed out to Trump surrogate Corey Lewandowski on Sunday that attacking the media does not further the president's legislative agenda.

"The reason we invited you one in the first place, I want to talk about the Trump agenda with you," Wallace told Lewandowski during an interview on Fox News Sunday. "These last couple of weeks of Mr. Trump's first days in office have been dominated by attacks on the media and the intelligence community."

"Do all of these attacks on the media and intelligence and opponents, does that get in the way of [Donald Trummp's agenda]?" the Fox host wondered.

Lewandowski argued that media reports about Trump "were 100 percent factually inaccurate."

"Why not just pursue his agenda?" Wallace pressed, noting that Trump had called the media a "danger to our country."

"He may be right on that or he may be wrong," Wallace continued. "But how many jobs does that create?"

According to Lewandowski, Trump has been forced to attack the media because "they have their own agenda and this is the first president in a lifetime that has the ability to fight back through his almost 100 million people who follow him through the various mediums on social media."

"He has to do this to get the real story out to the American people," the surrogate insisted.

"He's falling behind where other new presidents have been at the same point in their term," Wallace observed.