Dem Rep. To Introduce Bill To Get Trump Mental Health Services

I love Blue America's Rep. Ted Lieu for a thousand reasons, but this may be the best reason ever.

Concerned by Trump's constant lying, Rep. Lieu plans to introduce a bill to get Trump some professional help, stat.

In an interview with the Huffington Post. Lieu explained, “I’m looking at it from the perspective of, if there are questions about the mental health of the president of the United States, what may be the best way to get the president treatment? We’re now in the 21st century. Mental health is just as important as physical health.”

He got specific about Trump, too.

"It is not normal for the president of the United States, within 24 hours, to write about death and destruction and fake news and evil,” he told Jennifer Bendery. “The most troubling aspect of this is it is very clear he has a disconnection from the truth."