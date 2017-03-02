Former Norwegian Prime Minister Detained At Airport

The execution of Trump's Muslim ban executive order is so ridiculous that a former Prime Minister of Norway was detained at Dulles airport on Tuesday afternoon because his passport showed he had visited Iran in 2014.

Kjell Magne Bondevik, Prime Minister of Norway from 1997 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2005, was pulled aside and detained for further questioning before being allowed through Customs.

WJLA-7 reports that Bondevik even showed them that his passport identifies him as the former prime minister of Norway, but to no avail.

He told the reporter that "it should have been obvious he's not a terrorist."

"It should be enough when they found that I have a diplomatic passport," Bondevik said. "That should be enough for them to understand that I don't represent any problem or threat to this country and let me go immediately, but they didn't."

I'm old enough to remember when diplomatic passports got you a straight pass through Customs, but with this ridiculous order on file, it seems they no longer do.

Bondevik's visit to Iran was connected to his work for the Oslo Center, where he went to speak at a human rights conference.