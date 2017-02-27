George Bush: I Consider The Media To Be Indispensable To Democracy
Former awful president George W. Bush, of all people, basically took Trump's presidency apart on The Today Show. Bush did say it's only been a month, and to give him a chance, but every other statement he made seemed to renounce Trump's approach as contrary to the long-term interests of the United States.
In a wide-ranging interview that shied away from directly criticizing the current commander in chief, former President George W. Bush said it's critical for the media to hold accountable “people who abuse their power." He also said he favored an immigration policy that was more "welcoming.
Matt Lauer asked Bush if he ever considered the media to be "the enemy of the American people."
"I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy. We needed the media to hold people like me to account," Bush told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power."
Bush was asked about the media's role in light of President Donald Trump's recent characterization of the media as "enemies of America." He noted he spent a lot of time during his two terms trying to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to embrace an independent press.
"It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent free press when we’re not willing to have one ourselves," he said.
