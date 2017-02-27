George Bush: I Consider The Media To Be Indispensable To Democracy

Former awful president George W. Bush, of all people, basically took Trump's presidency apart on The Today Show. Bush did say it's only been a month, and to give him a chance, but every other statement he made seemed to renounce Trump's approach as contrary to the long-term interests of the United States.

Source: NBC

In a wide-ranging interview that shied away from directly criticizing the current commander in chief, former President George W. Bush said it's critical for the media to hold accountable “people who abuse their power." He also said he favored an immigration policy that was more "welcoming.

Matt Lauer asked Bush if he ever considered the media to be "the enemy of the American people."